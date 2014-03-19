Aum spinoffs persist two decades after sarin attack
Japan Today -- Mar 19
More than two decades after Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult plunged Tokyo into terror by releasing a nerve agent on rush-hour subway trains, its spinoffs continue to attract new followers.

Cult head Shoko Asahara is on death row, along with 12 of his disciples, for crimes including the subway attack, which killed 13 people and injured thousands.

He was arrested in 1995 in the wake of the sarin attack, but the Aum cult survived the crackdown, renaming itself Aleph and drawing new recruits into its fold.

Aleph officially renounced ties to Asahara in 2000, but the doomsday guru retains significant influence, according to Japan's Public Security Intelligence Agency.

"It (Aleph) is a group that firmly instructs its followers to see Asahara as the supreme being," an agency investigator told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"If someone says 'guru Asahara wants to bring down Japan', there would be followers who would act. The group poses such a potential danger," he said.

Raids on Aleph facilities have found recordings of his teachings as well as a device used by the Aum cult known as a "Perfect Salvation Initiation", a type of headgear that emits weak electric currents which members believe connects them to Asahara's brainwaves.

オウム真理教の一連の事件で死刑が確定している死刑囚のうち7人について、法務省が東京拘置所から別の拘置所に移送を始めたことが分かりました。　オウム真理教の一連の事件を巡ってはこれまでに13人の死刑が確定し、いずれも東京拘置所に収容されていました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Mar 19
Aum spinoffs persist two decades after sarin attack
More than two decades after Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult plunged Tokyo into terror by releasing a nerve agent on rush-hour subway trains, its spinoffs continue to attract new followers. (Japan Today)
Mar 19
Small bluefin tuna quotas to be slashed / Hokkaido, Kagoshima to be hit hardest
The Fisheries Agency plans to reduce next season's quota for small Pacific bluefin tuna that can be caught off Hokkaido and Kagoshima Prefecture effectively to zero, and greatly reduce the quotas for Iwate and Kochi prefectures, as these prefectures have significantly exceeded their quotas for this season. (the-japan-news.com)
Mar 19
Tokyo police arrest man over murder of girlfriend in Tama
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in Tama City on Friday, reports Nippon News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 18
Tokyo cherry trees start to bloom
Japan's Meteorological Agency announced on Saturday the official start of Tokyo's annual cherry blossom season. (NHK)
Mar 18
Japan struggles to overcome its groping problem
A group of men boarded the women-only car of the Chiyoda Line subway in Tokyo during the morning commute on Feb. 16 as a form of protest, saying that excluding men was a form of discrimination. (Japan Times)
Mar 18
Man claiming to be ex-boyfriend of woman found slain in Tama surrenders to police
Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to arrest a man claiming to be the former boyfriend of a woman found stabbed to death in Tama City on Friday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 18
Illegal drugs found in Meguro residence of AV actress Nozomi Aso
Investigative sources with law enforcement revealed on Saturday that popular adult video (AV) actress Nozomi Aso has been arrested again on drug-related charges, reports the Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 18
Obama to visit Japan on March 25
Barack Obama's office says the former US President will arrive in Japan on March 25. It will be Obama's first trip to the country since his presidency ended. (NHK)
Mar 18
Locals remember 9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered last March
Residents of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday offered flowers in remembrance of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl who was murdered allegedly by a neighbor nearly one year ago. (Japan Today)
Mar 18
Shachihoko ornament on Inuyama Castle replaced
Workers have replaced a lightning-damaged shachihoko roof ornament on a castle in Inuyama City, central Japan. (NHK)