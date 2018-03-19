Women's tennis has a new star in 20-year-old Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka, who just landed her first top-level title at Indian Wells, California.

After pulling off a string of upsets at the BNP Paribas Open, Osaka thrashed Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the final in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The match between 2 of the new generation's brightest prospects was over in little more than an hour.

The unseeded Osaka dropped just one set during the tournament.

The victory advanced her world ranking from 44th to a career-high 22nd, and brought with it a check for well over a million dollars.

Osaka will be back in action later this week at the Miami Open.