Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito on Sunday visited an agricultural research center in the Cerrado, a savanna region in midwestern Brazil.

The visit to the center marked his first since 1982, when the Crown Prince made his first trip to the country.

He toured vast soybean and coffee bean farms as well as a memorial garden established in thanks for Japanese technical cooperation.

During his stay at the center, the Crown Prince took photographs on his own and enthusiastically asked questions to staff members.

The Cerrado, once regarded as land unfit for agricultural use, is now one of the world's leading agricultural zones thanks to soil improvement and development efforts promoted in a joint project by Japan and Brazil.