Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito on Sunday visited an agricultural research center in the Cerrado, a savanna region in midwestern Brazil.
The visit to the center marked his first since 1982, when the Crown Prince made his first trip to the country.
He toured vast soybean and coffee bean farms as well as a memorial garden established in thanks for Japanese technical cooperation.
During his stay at the center, the Crown Prince took photographs on his own and enthusiastically asked questions to staff members.
The Cerrado, once regarded as land unfit for agricultural use, is now one of the world's leading agricultural zones thanks to soil improvement and development efforts promoted in a joint project by Japan and Brazil.
A juryo-division wrestler on Monday pulled out of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament a day after the revelation that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler, dragging the traditional Japanese sport into yet another scandal. (Kyodo)
International students that are learning English have several techniques available to them to increase their efficiency. For instance, when it comes to listening, teachers frequently let students listen to songs or watch movies. (newsonjapan.com)
A 23-year-old female police officer has been sent to prosecutors on Monday after it was learned that she leaked information related to investigations to her boyfriend, who is a member of a criminal syndicate, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
The refurbished interior of the "Tower of the Sun" was opened to the public on Monday for the first time since the major artwork by the late Taro Okamoto became a symbol of the Expo '70 world's fair in Osaka. (Japan Times)
Japan aims to speed space startups toward the final frontier by offering monetary aid from a pool of 100 billion yen ($940 million), as well as creating a human resource hub and weighing a legal path for commercial development on the moon. (Nikkei)