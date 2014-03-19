Japan Exchange Group Inc. said Monday it has introduced artificial intelligence systems for market surveillance operations to detect price manipulations and other misconduct.
The AI systems are designed to identify suspicious transactions in preliminary surveillance, said the group's self-regulatory body, Japan Exchange Regulation, and Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc.
Surveillance personnel analyze the results closely to determine whether the transactions should be reported to financial authorities.
The AI systems are seen quickening preliminary probes, giving expert staff time to examine suspicious transactions in depth and helping improve the quality of overall surveillance, said an executive of the self-regulatory body.
The group started research in August 2015 to see whether AI could be used for any of its operations. The group confirmed that systems developed by NEC Corp. <6701> and Hitachi Ltd. <6501> detect unfair transactions with high accuracy.
A juryo-division wrestler on Monday pulled out of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament a day after the revelation that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler, dragging the traditional Japanese sport into yet another scandal. (Kyodo)
International students that are learning English have several techniques available to them to increase their efficiency. For instance, when it comes to listening, teachers frequently let students listen to songs or watch movies. (newsonjapan.com)
A 23-year-old female police officer has been sent to prosecutors on Monday after it was learned that she leaked information related to investigations to her boyfriend, who is a member of a criminal syndicate, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
The refurbished interior of the "Tower of the Sun" was opened to the public on Monday for the first time since the major artwork by the late Taro Okamoto became a symbol of the Expo '70 world's fair in Osaka. (Japan Times)
Japan aims to speed space startups toward the final frontier by offering monetary aid from a pool of 100 billion yen ($940 million), as well as creating a human resource hub and weighing a legal path for commercial development on the moon. (Nikkei)