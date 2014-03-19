Japan Exchange Group Inc. said Monday it has introduced artificial intelligence systems for market surveillance operations to detect price manipulations and other misconduct.

The AI systems are designed to identify suspicious transactions in preliminary surveillance, said the group's self-regulatory body, Japan Exchange Regulation, and Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc.

Surveillance personnel analyze the results closely to determine whether the transactions should be reported to financial authorities.

The AI systems are seen quickening preliminary probes, giving expert staff time to examine suspicious transactions in depth and helping improve the quality of overall surveillance, said an executive of the self-regulatory body.

The group started research in August 2015 to see whether AI could be used for any of its operations. The group confirmed that systems developed by NEC Corp. <6701> and Hitachi Ltd. <6501> detect unfair transactions with high accuracy.