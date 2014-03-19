A juryo-division wrestler on Monday pulled out of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament a day after the revelation that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler, dragging the traditional Japanese sport into yet another scandal.
Takayoshitoshi, a 20-year-old wrestler from the Takanohana stable fighting in the second-tier division, admitted to beating the junior, who was serving as his attendant, a couple of times, according to the Japan Sumo Association. The incident followed a high-profile assault scandal last year that led to the retirement of a grand champion.
Sumo elder Kasugano, the JSA's communications director, said Takayoshitoshi had struck the attendant on Sunday in a dressing room at Edion Arena in Osaka. The wrestler, whose real name is Tsuyoshi Kamiyama, reportedly lost his temper as the attendant was late in notifying him of the time of his match.
