Cherry tree hits full bloom in Kochi, breaking Japanese record by two days
Japan Times -- Mar 20
A Somei-Yoshino cherry tree being monitored in Kochi reached full bloom on Monday, the Metrological Agency said.

The tree, on the premises of Kochi Castle in Shikoku, started flowering on Thursday, becoming the earliest to do so of all the cherry trees under observation this spring. It also holds the record for earliest Somei-Yoshino tree to reach full bloom since the survey began in 1953, beating the old record by two days.

The tree reached full bloom 11 days earlier than average and 18 days earlier than last year. The agency declares a cherry tree in full bloom when about 80 percent or more of its buds are open.

The previous date for earliest monitored full bloom was March 21 in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward in 2002 and in Kochi Prefecture in 2010.

Among areas no longer monitored, the earliest full bloom date was March 20 for a tree in Nishinoomote, Kagoshima Prefecture, in 1973.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Mar 20
Cherry tree hits full bloom in Kochi, breaking Japanese record by two days
A Somei-Yoshino cherry tree being monitored in Kochi reached full bloom on Monday, the Metrological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Mar 20
Refurbished 'Tower of the Sun,' symbol of Osaka world's fair, reopens to crowds
The refurbished interior of the "Tower of the Sun" was opened to the public on Monday for the first time since the major artwork by the late Taro Okamoto became a symbol of the Expo '70 world's fair in Osaka. (Japan Times)
Mar 18
Tokyo cherry trees start to bloom
Japan's Meteorological Agency announced on Saturday the official start of Tokyo's annual cherry blossom season. (NHK)
Mar 18
Shachihoko ornament on Inuyama Castle replaced
Workers have replaced a lightning-damaged shachihoko roof ornament on a castle in Inuyama City, central Japan. (NHK)
Mar 17
Volcanic alert lowered at Mt. Motoshirane
Japanese authorities have lowered volcanic alert levels for the 2 peaks of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture, more than 7 weeks after the volcano erupted. (NHK)
Mar 17
Bob Dylan to perform at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July
American rocker and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in July, his first appearance in Japan since receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, the event's organizer said. (Kyodo)
Mar 16
Foreign tourists set new record for hotel stays in Kyoto, with most visiting from China
A survey of 36 major Kyoto city hotels showed that foreigners accounted for 40.5 percent of their total guests in 2017, the highest figure recorded since the survey began in 2014. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Narita airport wins approval to expand hours for takeoffs and landings, but noise concerns remain
The operator of Narita airport agreed Tuesday with the Chiba Prefectural Government, surrounding municipalities and the transport ministry on a plan to expand the hours for landings and takeoffs in bid to enhance the functions of the international gateway - but some nearby residents are concerned about increased noise. (Japan Times)
Mar 10
Another eruption at Mt. Shinmoe
Another eruption at a volcano in southwestern Japan sent smoke soaring to a height of 4,500 meters, the highest altitude reached since volcanic activity began 9 days ago. (NHK)
Mar 08
Newly designed tourist train unveiled in Kyoto
A train operator in Kyoto on Wednesday unveiled a new train carriage featuring a huge gold oval design on the front. (Kyodo)