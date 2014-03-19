Spain's surprise 18-10 defeat at the hands of Belgium in the Rugby Europe Championship on Sunday allowed Romania to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, setting up a tournament-opening match against host Japan.

In its ninth consecutive World Cup, Romania will join Japan in Pool A along with Ireland, Scotland and the winner of a two-match playoff in June between Samoa and the runner-up of European qualifying. Japan is 5-1 in its tests against Romania.

As the second-place team in European qualification, Spain will take on Portugal for the chance to face Samoa for the vacant spot and a berth in its first World Cup since 1999.

Rugby World Cup 2019 will kick off on Sept. 20, 2019, at Tokyo Stadium.