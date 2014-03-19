Refurbished 'Tower of the Sun,' symbol of Osaka world's fair, reopens to crowds
Japan Times -- Mar 20
The refurbished interior of the "Tower of the Sun" was opened to the public on Monday for the first time since the major artwork by the late Taro Okamoto became a symbol of the Expo '70 world's fair in Osaka.

The 70-meter-tall white tower with horn-like arms and three sun faces was built as part of the expo's theme pavilion in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, but had been kept off limits in principle since the event ended. The prefectural government began refurbishing the interior in 2016.

Long lines of people who had made reservations formed in front of the tower's entrance at Expo '70 Commemorative Park in the morning, prompting organizers to open the doors 10 minutes ahead of time.

Visitors enjoyed a projection mapping presentation on the 11-meter-wide tower's fourth sun, which is underground, with its round face appearing in different colors during the show. The display had been missing since the end of the expo and was reconstructed.

MORE NEWS
Mar 20
Cherry tree hits full bloom in Kochi, breaking Japanese record by two days
A Somei-Yoshino cherry tree being monitored in Kochi reached full bloom on Monday, the Metrological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Mar 20
Mar 18
Tokyo cherry trees start to bloom
Japan's Meteorological Agency announced on Saturday the official start of Tokyo's annual cherry blossom season. (NHK)
Mar 18
Shachihoko ornament on Inuyama Castle replaced
Workers have replaced a lightning-damaged shachihoko roof ornament on a castle in Inuyama City, central Japan. (NHK)
Mar 17
Volcanic alert lowered at Mt. Motoshirane
Japanese authorities have lowered volcanic alert levels for the 2 peaks of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture, more than 7 weeks after the volcano erupted. (NHK)
Mar 17
Bob Dylan to perform at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July
American rocker and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in July, his first appearance in Japan since receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, the event's organizer said. (Kyodo)
Mar 16
Foreign tourists set new record for hotel stays in Kyoto, with most visiting from China
A survey of 36 major Kyoto city hotels showed that foreigners accounted for 40.5 percent of their total guests in 2017, the highest figure recorded since the survey began in 2014. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Narita airport wins approval to expand hours for takeoffs and landings, but noise concerns remain
The operator of Narita airport agreed Tuesday with the Chiba Prefectural Government, surrounding municipalities and the transport ministry on a plan to expand the hours for landings and takeoffs in bid to enhance the functions of the international gateway - but some nearby residents are concerned about increased noise. (Japan Times)
Mar 10
Another eruption at Mt. Shinmoe
Another eruption at a volcano in southwestern Japan sent smoke soaring to a height of 4,500 meters, the highest altitude reached since volcanic activity began 9 days ago. (NHK)
Mar 08
Newly designed tourist train unveiled in Kyoto
A train operator in Kyoto on Wednesday unveiled a new train carriage featuring a huge gold oval design on the front. (Kyodo)