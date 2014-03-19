A female zookeeper at Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo sustained injuries Tuesday after a gorilla bit her right arm, police said.

The zookeeper was guiding the gorilla from an exhibition space to its living space when she was bitten, the police said. The zoo reported the incident to the police around 4:50 p.m.

東京の上野動物園で女性飼育員がゴリラにかまれ、病院に搬送されました。 警視庁などによりますと、20日午後5時前、上野動物園で「ゴリラが職員を襲ってけがをしている」と通報がありました。50代の女性飼育員が飼育棟の中でゴリラに右腕をかまれたということです。