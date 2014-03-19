Japan saw an estimated 2,509,300 visitors from overseas in February, up 23.3 pct from a year earlier, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Tuesday.
The record-high February figure was marked on the back of a rise in visitors from China and other parts of Asia during the Chinese New Year holidays, which kicked off in the middle of reporting month against late January the previous year.
The number of visitors from mainland China jumped 40.7 pct to 716,400, also reflecting relaxed visa requirements for tourists from the country.
The number of visitors from South Korea grew 18.1 pct to 708,300, on an increase in budget airline flights to regional airports in Japan.
Following China and South Korea, Taiwan was the third-largest origin of visitors to Japan.
