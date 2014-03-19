Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency started on Tuesday a multiple-language service to provide tourists from overseas with emergency messages, including on missile launches, that are available in the J-Alert nationwide early warning system.

For the service, the agency uses "Safety tips," a smartphone app for offering disaster information, developed under the supervision of the Japan Tourism Agency.

The alert service is the latest in a series of government initiatives to strengthen information offering for visitors to Japan toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The app provides messages in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.

If J-Alert is activated, emergency messages will be sent to users in the preset language of their choice.