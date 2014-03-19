Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency started on Tuesday a multiple-language service to provide tourists from overseas with emergency messages, including on missile launches, that are available in the J-Alert nationwide early warning system.
For the service, the agency uses "Safety tips," a smartphone app for offering disaster information, developed under the supervision of the Japan Tourism Agency.
The alert service is the latest in a series of government initiatives to strengthen information offering for visitors to Japan toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The app provides messages in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.
If J-Alert is activated, emergency messages will be sent to users in the preset language of their choice.
People aged 75 or older, called "late-stage seniors" in Japan, now constitute a majority of those aged 65 or older in the country for the first time, according to demographic estimates released by the internal affairs ministry on Tuesday. (Jiji)
A juryo-division wrestler on Monday pulled out of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament a day after the revelation that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler, dragging the traditional Japanese sport into yet another scandal. (Kyodo)
International students that are learning English have several techniques available to them to increase their efficiency. For instance, when it comes to listening, teachers frequently let students listen to songs or watch movies. (newsonjapan.com)
A 23-year-old female police officer has been sent to prosecutors on Monday after it was learned that she leaked information related to investigations to her boyfriend, who is a member of a criminal syndicate, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)