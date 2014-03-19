J-Alert warnings made available in multiple languages
Jiji -- Mar 21
Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency started on Tuesday a multiple-language service to provide tourists from overseas with emergency messages, including on missile launches, that are available in the J-Alert nationwide early warning system.

For the service, the agency uses "Safety tips," a smartphone app for offering disaster information, developed under the supervision of the Japan Tourism Agency.

The alert service is the latest in a series of government initiatives to strengthen information offering for visitors to Japan toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The app provides messages in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.

If J-Alert is activated, emergency messages will be sent to users in the preset language of their choice.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Mar 21
Zookeeper bitten by gorilla at Tokyo zoo
A female zookeeper at Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo sustained injuries Tuesday after a gorilla bit her right arm, police said. (Japan Today)
Mar 21
People 75 or older now majority of elderly in Japan
People aged 75 or older, called "late-stage seniors" in Japan, now constitute a majority of those aged 65 or older in the country for the first time, according to demographic estimates released by the internal affairs ministry on Tuesday. (Jiji)
Mar 21
Visitors to Japan up 23 percent in February
Japan saw an estimated 2,509,300 visitors from overseas in February, up 23.3 pct from a year earlier, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Tuesday. (Jiji)
Mar 21
LDP to propose introducing F-35B fighters
Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party plans to propose introducing F-35B fighter jets and a multi-purpose aircraft carrier to be operated under the country's defense-only stance. (NHK)
Mar 21
J-Alert warnings made available in multiple languages
Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency started on Tuesday a multiple-language service to provide tourists from overseas with emergency messages, including on missile launches, that are available in the J-Alert nationwide early warning system. (Jiji)
Mar 20
Cherry tree hits full bloom in Kochi, breaking Japanese record by two days
A Somei-Yoshino cherry tree being monitored in Kochi reached full bloom on Monday, the Metrological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Mar 20
Sumo wrestler pulls out of ongoing tournament for beating his junior
A juryo-division wrestler on Monday pulled out of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament a day after the revelation that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler, dragging the traditional Japanese sport into yet another scandal. (Kyodo)
Mar 20
Essential writing tips for Japanese ESL students
International students that are learning English have several techniques available to them to increase their efficiency. For instance, when it comes to listening, teachers frequently let students listen to songs or watch movies. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 20
Female police officer leaked information to yakuza boyfriend
A 23-year-old female police officer has been sent to prosecutors on Monday after it was learned that she leaked information related to investigations to her boyfriend, who is a member of a criminal syndicate, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 20
3 Taiwanese women arrested for attempting to smuggle gold in bras
Police said Monday they have arrested three Taiwanese women for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth around 50 million yen ($470,000) into Japan in their bras. (Japan Today)