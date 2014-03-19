Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his visiting Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, agreed on Wednesday to accelerate talks on planned joint economic activities at the four disputed northwestern Pacific islands so that certain progress can be achieved when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Russia possibly in late May.

Kono and Lavrov also confirmed the two countries' close cooperation toward the denuclearization of North Korea.

This was the first meeting between the foreign ministers of Japan and Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin won his fourth term in Sunday's election.

On the joint activities at the islands, the two sides decided, among other things, to hold a bureau-chief-level meeting in mid-April in order to implement projects in five sectors, including tourism and aquaculture, at an early time.

At a joint press conference after the meeting with Lavrov, Kono said, "We'll work intensively (on the joint activities) toward a Jaapn-Russia summit in May."

河野外務大臣は日本を訪問中のロシアのラブロフ外相と会談し、北朝鮮の非核化に向けて緊密に連携することで一致しました。