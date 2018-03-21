Toyota Motor says it is suspending autonomous vehicle testing on US public roads in the wake of a fatal accident involving a test vehicle operated by the ride-hailing company Uber.

Toyota Research Institute, a Toyota US subsidiary, announced the suspension of its own tests.

Uber earlier decided to halt its self-driving tests on public roads in the US following the death of a pedestrian on Sunday in the state of Arizona.

Toyota says the accident may have an "emotional effect" on its test drivers.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.