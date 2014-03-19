Japan pulls out stops to improve nightlife for foreign tourists
Kyodo -- Mar 22
Many foreign tourists to Japan often wonder why public transportation, especially in areas of Tokyo renowned for their nightlife, is so limited after the last trains of the night.

Now local officials are brainstorming for ideas to address this dissatisfaction and others among foreign tourists and boost their spending by encouraging more night outings to shows, restaurants and scenic spots in the country.

Some local municipalities are proposing night markets in parks and DJ events using street vendors.

Tourists, especially from Europe and the United States who emphasize nighttime entertainment when traveling, complain that Japan's nightlife can be dull -- meaning there is a huge potential for promoting more spending by foreign travelers.

To offer more choices in nightlife entertainment, the Osaka prefectural government started providing subsidies to seven projects to enhance nighttime culture in fiscal 2017.

News source: Kyodo
