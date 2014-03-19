Japanese condom-makers are ramping up preparations ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, seeing a golden opportunity to showcase their world-record ultrathin products.

For years, hundreds of thousands of condoms have been distributed for free to competitors at Olympic Games in a bid to encourage safe sex among the world's fittest athletes.

The tradition provides prophylactic producers with a potentially unrivaled marketing opportunity.

In Japan, condom-makers are hoping the Olympics will be a chance to introduce customers to what they consider their gold-medal innovation: the ultrathin 0.01 mm condom.

In addition to its barely there construction, the condoms are made of polyurethane, a material suitable for people allergic to the latex that is standard for many condoms.

Condoms have long been Japan's most popular contraceptive method, with birth control pills not even available on the local market until 1999.

But Japan's condom-makers currently lag behind rivals internationally, with Britain's Durex and U.S. firm Trojan the world's top dogs.

Japanese producer Okamoto Industries is tied for third place with a condom unit formerly owned by Australia's Ansell, while Sagami comes next, according to Yamashita.