Amazon nearly doubled its share and Netflix grew strongly in Japan's streaming market last year as the two global services try to raise their profiles in Asia.
dTV from Japanese telco NTT DoCoMo topped the list of SVOD services in Japan in 2017, with a 20.3% share, but that is 3.8 percentage points lower than the previous year, according to marketing analysis firm GEM Partners. Second was Hulu Japan, with 13.5%, and third was U-NEXT. Amazon ranked fourth, nearly doubling its share from 5.9% to 11.5% last year, followed by Netflix, which grew from 4.3% to 7.1%.
Total SVOD sales last is estimated at 183 billion yen ($1.7 billion), a 12.2% increase from the year before. GEM forecasts that Japan's streaming market will grow to 255 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in 2022.
In Japan, VOD service with smartphone contracts was strong before SVOD services became popular. A strong selling point for Amazon Prime Instant Video in Japan is its low subscription price: 3,900 yen ($36.75) for annual membership with unlimited viewing, about one third of the U.S. membership fee. Amazon video's price in Japan is cheaper than for dTV, Hulu and U-NEXT.
After months of cold weather, which brought the heaviest snowfall in four years to Tokyo back in January, the days finally began warming up in the capital last week, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (soranews24.com)
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his visiting Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, agreed on Wednesday to accelerate talks on planned joint economic activities at the four disputed northwestern Pacific islands so that certain progress can be achieved when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Russia possibly in late May. (Jiji)
Japan will need the equivalent of 1,600 Tokyo Domes to store rubble and debris produced from a long-anticipated huge earthquake along the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast, according to an estimate. (Asahi)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering abolishing a regulation that limits the percentage of foreign equity stakes in broadcasters, as part of a debate about reviewing regulations on broadcasting businesses. (the-japan-news.com)
People aged 75 or older, called "late-stage seniors" in Japan, now constitute a majority of those aged 65 or older in the country for the first time, according to demographic estimates released by the internal affairs ministry on Tuesday. (Jiji)