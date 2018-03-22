Railway fans have flocked to Kyoto for a debut of new train cars that will take tourists to the ancient Enryaku-ji Temple in Mount Hiei.
After a commemorative ceremony, the first train departed Demachi-yanagi Station of the Eizan Electric Railway on Wednesday morning as railway fans took photos.
The cars, nicknamed "Hiei," are painted deep green to reflect the rich natural environment of the mountain. The shape of oval is featured in various parts of the cars in a bid to reflect the mysterious atmosphere of the holy site.
A 47-year-old man from the neighboring prefecture of Osaka said he particularly likes the oval-shaped windows and is looking forward to take a ride as soon as possible.
The Hiei makes 19 round trips on weekdays, except Tuesdays, and 12 round trips on weekends and national holidays.
