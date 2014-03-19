Police on Thursday served another arrest warrant on a 27-year-old man over the murder of a high school girl last year - the 10th arrest warrant to be served on the suspect, who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo.
Natsumi Kubo, a 17-year-old from Saitama Prefecture, is the last of the nine victims Takahiro Shiraishi has admitted to murdering.
No charges have yet been brought against Shiraishi. The police are considering putting him under examination to see if he can be held criminally liable, the sources said.
Shiraishi is believed to have approached people who had expressed suicidal thoughts on the internet before luring them to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.
He is suspected of murdering Kubo, a high school senior, and dismembering her body at his apartment sometime after late September 2017, the sources said.
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will leave intact two war-renouncing clauses in Article 9 of the country's Constitution while adding new clause to justify its possession of the Self-Defense Forces in drafting amendments to the supreme law, it was effectively decided on Thursday. (Jiji)
Police on Thursday served another arrest warrant on a 27-year-old man over the murder of a high school girl last year - the 10th arrest warrant to be served on the suspect, who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo. (Japan Times)
ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest airline by revenue, said on Thursday it would merge its units Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air by March 2020, to sharpen the competitive edge of its budget carrier business and tap growing travel demand in Asia. (Japan Today)
After months of cold weather, which brought the heaviest snowfall in four years to Tokyo back in January, the days finally began warming up in the capital last week, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (soranews24.com)