Police on Thursday served another arrest warrant on a 27-year-old man over the murder of a high school girl last year - the 10th arrest warrant to be served on the suspect, who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo.

Natsumi Kubo, a 17-year-old from Saitama Prefecture, is the last of the nine victims Takahiro Shiraishi has admitted to murdering.

No charges have yet been brought against Shiraishi. The police are considering putting him under examination to see if he can be held criminally liable, the sources said.

Shiraishi is believed to have approached people who had expressed suicidal thoughts on the internet before luring them to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

He is suspected of murdering Kubo, a high school senior, and dismembering her body at his apartment sometime after late September 2017, the sources said.

神奈川県座間市のアパートで男女9人の遺体が見つかった事件で、さいたま市の女子高校生を殺害したなどとして白石隆浩容疑者（27）が再逮捕されました。