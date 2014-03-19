The Legoland Japan Hotel and Sea Life Nagoya aquarium built next to the Legoland theme park in Nagoya.
The eight-story hotel, which will open on April 28, has 252 guest rooms that are designed with various themes such as pirate, kingdom and Lego Friends. Guest rooms will be available from 31,000 yen, including breakfast service. There will also be a space on the first floor where children can play with lego blocks. The aquarium is on the first and second floors of the hotel, exhibiting 150 kinds of sea creatures such as sharks and clownfish. It will open on April 15.
After months of cold weather, which brought the heaviest snowfall in four years to Tokyo back in January, the days finally began warming up in the capital last week, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (soranews24.com)
The refurbished interior of the "Tower of the Sun" was opened to the public on Monday for the first time since the major artwork by the late Taro Okamoto became a symbol of the Expo '70 world's fair in Osaka. (Japan Times)