Invasive beetle threatens Japan's beloved cherry blossoms
Japan Times -- Mar 23
Across the country delicate pink and white cherry blossoms are emerging, but the famed blooms are facing a potentially mortal enemy, experts say: an invasive foreign beetle.

The alien invader is Aromia bungii, otherwise known as the red-necked longhorn beetle, which is native to China, Taiwan, the Korean Peninsula and northern Vietnam.

The beetles live inside cherry and plum trees, stripping them of their bark. In serious cases, an infestation can kill a tree, and experts are sounding the alarm.

"If we don't take countermeasures, cherry trees could be damaged and we won't be able to enjoy hanami (cherry blossom viewing) in a few years' time," Estuko Shoda-Kagaya, a researcher at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute, said Thursday.

The beetle was first spotted in 2012 in Aichi Prefecture but has now spread across the Tokyo region, according to the Environment Ministry.

Experts say it may have entered Japan via imported wood materials.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Mar 23
Death penalty for ex-caregiver for killing elderly
A court in Japan has sentenced a former care worker to death for killing 3 elderly residents at a nursing home in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. (NHK)
Mar 23
3-meter Godzilla statue appears in Tokyo
A ceremony was held on Thursday to unveil a 3-meter-tall statue of popular Japanese movie monster Godzilla in central Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward. (Jiji)
Mar 23
LDP draft to retain war-renouncing clauses in Constitution
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will leave intact two war-renouncing clauses in Article 9 of the country's Constitution while adding new clause to justify its possession of the Self-Defense Forces in drafting amendments to the supreme law, it was effectively decided on Thursday. (Jiji)
Mar 23
Zama man who confessed to killing and dismembering nine people served 10th arrest warrant
Police on Thursday served another arrest warrant on a 27-year-old man over the murder of a high school girl last year - the 10th arrest warrant to be served on the suspect, who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Mar 23
ANA to merge Peach, Vanilla units to create Japan's largest budget carrier
ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest airline by revenue, said on Thursday it would merge its units Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air by March 2020, to sharpen the competitive edge of its budget carrier business and tap growing travel demand in Asia. (Japan Today)
Mar 23
New sightseeing train debuts in Kyoto
Railway fans have flocked to Kyoto for a debut of new train cars that will take tourists to the ancient Enryaku-ji Temple in Mount Hiei. (NHK)
Mar 23
Invasive beetle threatens Japan's beloved cherry blossoms
Across the country delicate pink and white cherry blossoms are emerging, but the famed blooms are facing a potentially mortal enemy, experts say: an invasive foreign beetle. (Japan Times)
Mar 23
Legoland to open hotel
The Legoland Japan Hotel and Sea Life Nagoya aquarium built next to the Legoland theme park in Nagoya. (Japan Today)
Mar 22
Spring snow falls in Tokyo, creating beautiful images of Japanese sakura cherry blossoms
After months of cold weather, which brought the heaviest snowfall in four years to Tokyo back in January, the days finally began warming up in the capital last week, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (soranews24.com)
Mar 22
Japan pulls out stops to improve nightlife for foreign tourists
Many foreign tourists to Japan often wonder why public transportation, especially in areas of Tokyo renowned for their nightlife, is so limited after the last trains of the night. (Kyodo)