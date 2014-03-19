Japanese public prosecutors indicted four major general contractors on Friday for rigging bids in the Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation railway project in violation of the antimonopoly law.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad indicted Taisei Corp. <1801>, Kajima Corp. <1812>, Obayashi Corp. <1802> and Shimizu Corp. <1803> for their alleged involvement in the bid-rigging.

Also indicted were former Taisei executive Takashi Okawa, 67, and former Kajima civil engineering sales executive Ichiro Osawa, 60.

The indictments came after the Fair Trade Commission filed criminal complaints against the four companies and the two former executives earlier on Friday.

The prosecutors concluded that a former Shimizu executive and two other people including a former Obayashi vice president prearranged winners of contracts in the maglev project in conspiracy with Okawa and Osawa, who were arrested earlier this month, informed sources said.

リニア中央新幹線の建設工事を巡る談合事件で、東京地検特捜部は大手ゼネコン4社と大成建設、鹿島の担当者2人を起訴しました。 （社会部・中村昌太郎記者報告） 特捜部は、大手ゼネコン4社のうち2社の担当者の起訴は見送るという異例の判断をしました。