Japanese public prosecutors indicted four major general contractors on Friday for rigging bids in the Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation railway project in violation of the antimonopoly law.
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad indicted Taisei Corp. <1801>, Kajima Corp. <1812>, Obayashi Corp. <1802> and Shimizu Corp. <1803> for their alleged involvement in the bid-rigging.
Also indicted were former Taisei executive Takashi Okawa, 67, and former Kajima civil engineering sales executive Ichiro Osawa, 60.
The indictments came after the Fair Trade Commission filed criminal complaints against the four companies and the two former executives earlier on Friday.
The prosecutors concluded that a former Shimizu executive and two other people including a former Obayashi vice president prearranged winners of contracts in the maglev project in conspiracy with Okawa and Osawa, who were arrested earlier this month, informed sources said.
