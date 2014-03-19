Yasunori Kagoike, former head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, who has been indicted for alleged subsidy fraud, told opposition lawmakers Friday that he has certainly heard Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife saying, "Please push ahead," in support of the group's plan to open an elementary school on then state-owned land in Osaka Prefecture.
Kagoike, currently held in an Osaka detention center, made the claim when the members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Kibo no To (Party of Hope) and the Japanese Communist Party visited him there for a 45-minute meeting, according to the lawmakers.
The quoted remark by Akie Abe was included in the original of Ministry of Finance documents related to the massive discount sale of the land plot to Moritomo Gakuen, before the documents were manipulated after the controversial land deal came to light last year.
The opposition camp suspects that ministry consideration for the prime minister's wife was behind the controversial land deal.
According to the original documents, during talks with ministry officials Kagoike quoted Akie as saying, "Please push ahead because it is a good site."
In 2017, Japan attracted a record number of foreign tourists – 28.69 million people which is 19.3% more than in the previous year. Being one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Japan is often listed on people's must-go-to places. (newsonjapan.com)
In a move that may touch off a realignment in the cryptocurrency exchange business, Yahoo Japan next month will acquire 40% of operator BitARG Exchange Tokyo, then launch a full-blown exchange in April 2019 or later. (Nikkei)
Chiba Prefectural Police on Friday referred a 33-year-old motorcyclist to prosecutors for allegedly hitting a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female Korean national for allegedly dumping the corpse of her newborn baby boy in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Japanese public prosecutors indicted four major general contractors on Friday for rigging bids in the Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation railway project in violation of the antimonopoly law. (Jiji)