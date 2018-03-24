Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female Korean national for allegedly dumping the corpse of her newborn baby boy in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun

On Thursday, police arrested the woman, 25, for abandoning the body of the boy, which was found inside a handbag placed in a garbage for a parking lot situated along a street of love hotels in the area on February 15, 2017.

The baby, whose umbilical cord was still attached, was confirmed dead about 40 minutes after being transported to a nearby hospital.

After committing the crime, the woman fled the country. However, the suspect was apprehended at Narita International Airport when she attempted to re-enter the country on Thursday, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

During questioning, the suspect said that she gave birth inside a hotel in Kabukicho about one week before the body was found. Upon the delivery, however, the infant appeared dead, she told police. "I was scared to ago to a hospital since I feared being accused of killing [the boy]," the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect began staying in the hotel in November, 2016. The boy is believed to have survived for between one hour and one day after the birth. A placenta was discovered in her room of the hotel, police said.

東京・歌舞伎町の駐車場で男の赤ちゃんの遺体を捨てたとして、韓国人の25歳の母親が逮捕されました。 徐槿榮（ソ・クンヨン）容疑者は去年2月、新宿区歌舞伎町の駐車場で男の赤ちゃんの遺体をかばんの中に入れて、ゴミ箱に遺棄した疑いが持たれています。