A host of tourists and work trainees in Japan sought refugee status in Japan last year, fueling a jump in applications.

The applicant count rose about 80% on the year to 19,629 in Ministry of Justice statistics released Friday -- a record high in figures going back to 1982.

Applicants staying in Japan as trainees nearly tripled to 3,037. Applicants who had entered Japan on temporary-visitor visas doubled.

By nationality, applicants from the Philippines more than tripled, accounting for a quarter of the total. Those from Vietnam and Sri Lanka also logged notable increases. But these countries are not suffering the kinds of crises that would lead to mass displacement.

Large numbers of people likely sought to take advantage of a 2010 rule letting applicants for refugee status work from six months after they apply until the process is complete.

Many trainees look to have applied after suffering violations of employment agreements, or nonpayment of wages.

The Justice Ministry tightened the regime in January to deny new residencies to -- and ultimately deport -- those who apply for obviously inappropriate reasons.

Only 20 applicants were granted refugee status, down eight from the previous year. These included people from Egypt, Syria and Afghanistan. An additional 45 from places like Myanmar received permission to stay for humanitarian reasons.