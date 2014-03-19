Police in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 39-year-old man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after his wife was found dead inside a car.
According to police, Daisuke Ogawa, a resident of Midori Ward in Chiba City, allegedly abandoned the body of his wife Yukie, 35, in the rear seat of the car at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The vehicle was found on the sidewalk of a road along the coast in Ichihara City.
According to police, Yukie's neck showed visible signs of strangulation and several days had elapsed since her death.
The body was found after police received a phone call from a passerby who said there was a car on the sidewalk. A man in his 40s who resides in the same apartment building as the couple was quoted by local media as saying, "I would often see the two of them go for a drive in their car. They appeared to have a good relationship, and I never heard them argue."
In 2017, Japan attracted a record number of foreign tourists – 28.69 million people which is 19.3% more than in the previous year. Being one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Japan is often listed on people's must-go-to places. (newsonjapan.com)
In a move that may touch off a realignment in the cryptocurrency exchange business, Yahoo Japan next month will acquire 40% of operator BitARG Exchange Tokyo, then launch a full-blown exchange in April 2019 or later. (Nikkei)
Chiba Prefectural Police on Friday referred a 33-year-old motorcyclist to prosecutors for allegedly hitting a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female Korean national for allegedly dumping the corpse of her newborn baby boy in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Japanese public prosecutors indicted four major general contractors on Friday for rigging bids in the Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation railway project in violation of the antimonopoly law. (Jiji)