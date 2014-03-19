Visitors warned against departing Japan with souvenirs made from ivory
Japan Today -- Mar 24
Tokyo Customs and the conservation group WWF Japan launched a campaign Friday to warn foreign visitors about traveling with souvenirs made from ivory, notifying them that it is illegal to depart with such products.

Mascots representing both customs and WWF Japan handed out stickers in the departure lobby of Haneda airport in front of panels adorned with the question: "Are those souvenirs okay?" in Japanese and Chinese.

A total of 2.4 tons of ivory products were illegally exported from Japan between 2011 and 2016, with much of it discovered as it was being carried into China, according to the group.

"China is strengthening its crackdown on ivory imports," a WWF official said.

Undercover investigations by the conservation organization revealed more than 70 percent of 430 targeted antique shops in Japan told customers they can depart the country while carrying ivory products, according to WWF Japan.

Japan has maintained a domestic ivory market, saying trading within the country is unrelated to poaching. But it imposed stricter rules last year, requiring ivory dealers to register with the government in the face of criticism that it is a hotbed of illegal ivory exports.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Mar 24
5 reasons you should visit Japan at least once
In 2017, Japan attracted a record number of foreign tourists – 28.69 million people which is 19.3% more than in the previous year. Being one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Japan is often listed on people's must-go-to places. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 24
Visitors warned against departing Japan with souvenirs made from ivory
Tokyo Customs and the conservation group WWF Japan launched a campaign Friday to warn foreign visitors about traveling with souvenirs made from ivory, notifying them that it is illegal to depart with such products. (Japan Today)
Mar 23
New sightseeing train debuts in Kyoto
Railway fans have flocked to Kyoto for a debut of new train cars that will take tourists to the ancient Enryaku-ji Temple in Mount Hiei. (NHK)
Mar 23
Legoland to open hotel
The Legoland Japan Hotel and Sea Life Nagoya aquarium built next to the Legoland theme park in Nagoya. (Japan Today)
Mar 22
Spring snow falls in Tokyo, creating beautiful images of Japanese sakura cherry blossoms
After months of cold weather, which brought the heaviest snowfall in four years to Tokyo back in January, the days finally began warming up in the capital last week, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (soranews24.com)
Mar 22
Japan pulls out stops to improve nightlife for foreign tourists
Many foreign tourists to Japan often wonder why public transportation, especially in areas of Tokyo renowned for their nightlife, is so limited after the last trains of the night. (Kyodo)
Mar 21
Visitors to Japan up 23 percent in February
Japan saw an estimated 2,509,300 visitors from overseas in February, up 23.3 pct from a year earlier, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Tuesday. (Jiji)
Mar 20
Cherry tree hits full bloom in Kochi, breaking Japanese record by two days
A Somei-Yoshino cherry tree being monitored in Kochi reached full bloom on Monday, the Metrological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Mar 20
Refurbished 'Tower of the Sun,' symbol of Osaka world's fair, reopens to crowds
The refurbished interior of the "Tower of the Sun" was opened to the public on Monday for the first time since the major artwork by the late Taro Okamoto became a symbol of the Expo '70 world's fair in Osaka. (Japan Times)
Mar 18
Tokyo cherry trees start to bloom
Japan's Meteorological Agency announced on Saturday the official start of Tokyo's annual cherry blossom season. (NHK)