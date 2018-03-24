Chiba Prefectural Police on Friday referred a 33-year-old motorcyclist to prosecutors for allegedly hitting a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo last year, reports TV Asahi

At around 3:50 a.m. on May 24, the man rode a Triumph Daytona 675 SE at a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line, which extends between Kisarazu City, Chiba and Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. The speed limit is 80 kilometers per hour on the expressway.

According to police, the man, a resident of Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture, also uploaded a video to YouTube that shows the digital speedometer reaching 279 kilometers per hour while challenging viewers to top the mark.

In addition to showing the speedometer of the suspect, police put his helmet, smartphone and digital camera on display.

The man, who has been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act, admits to the allegations. "I thought I could earn money if the number of views increased," the suspect was quoted.

Earlier this month, Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly driving a Dodge Challenger at a speed of 235 kilometers per hour on the Chuo Expressway in Kunitachi City two years ago.