Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a high school girl in an attempt to steal her underwear in Kita Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun
At around 6 a.m. on Feb 25, Kiyu Takise, an employee at a shipping company, allegedly came up behind the girl and embraced her on a walkway in the Akabane-Kita area. He then dragged her to the ground and tried to take her underwear.
After the girl resisted the attack, Takise fled the scene empty-handed. The girl suffered injuries to her left foot that required about two weeks to heal, according to police.
Takise, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. "I did it due to work stress," the suspect was quoted by police.
Takise emerged as as a person of interest for police after a car belonging to Takise was seen in surveillance camera footage taken near the crime scene, according to Fuji News Network (Mar. 20). During a search of the vehicle belonging to Takise, police found pairs of women's underwear.
Takise is also under investigation over a similar incident in which a man forcibly removed the underwear of a middle school girl in Itabashi Ward at around 9:30 p.m. on February 22.
In a move that may touch off a realignment in the cryptocurrency exchange business, Yahoo Japan next month will acquire 40% of operator BitARG Exchange Tokyo, then launch a full-blown exchange in April 2019 or later. (Nikkei)
Chiba Prefectural Police on Friday referred a 33-year-old motorcyclist to prosecutors for allegedly hitting a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will leave intact two war-renouncing clauses in Article 9 of the country's Constitution while adding new clause to justify its possession of the Self-Defense Forces in drafting amendments to the supreme law, it was effectively decided on Thursday. (Jiji)
Police on Thursday served another arrest warrant on a 27-year-old man over the murder of a high school girl last year - the 10th arrest warrant to be served on the suspect, who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo. (Japan Times)
After months of cold weather, which brought the heaviest snowfall in four years to Tokyo back in January, the days finally began warming up in the capital last week, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (soranews24.com)