Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a high school girl in an attempt to steal her underwear in Kita Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 6 a.m. on Feb 25, Kiyu Takise, an employee at a shipping company, allegedly came up behind the girl and embraced her on a walkway in the Akabane-Kita area. He then dragged her to the ground and tried to take her underwear.

After the girl resisted the attack, Takise fled the scene empty-handed. The girl suffered injuries to her left foot that required about two weeks to heal, according to police.

Takise, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. "I did it due to work stress," the suspect was quoted by police.

Takise emerged as as a person of interest for police after a car belonging to Takise was seen in surveillance camera footage taken near the crime scene, according to Fuji News Network (Mar. 20). During a search of the vehicle belonging to Takise, police found pairs of women's underwear.

Takise is also under investigation over a similar incident in which a man forcibly removed the underwear of a middle school girl in Itabashi Ward at around 9:30 p.m. on February 22.