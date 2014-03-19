In a move that may touch off a realignment in the cryptocurrency exchange business, Yahoo Japan next month will acquire 40% of operator BitARG Exchange Tokyo, then launch a full-blown exchange in April 2019 or later.
The Yahoo Japan exchange will be newly built but based on BitARG's system.
Yahoo Japan will make additional investments in BitARG, which is registered with the Financial Services Agency, early in 2019.
The two companies have reported their capital tie-up plan to the FSA.
The purchase of BitARG shares will be made through Tokyo's YJFX, a wholly owned Yahoo subsidiary that operates foreign exchange transaction services. YJFX will pay about 2 billion yen ($19 million) for a 40% stake in BitARG. The stake will be made up of outstanding shares and newly issued stock.
The additional investments will be made from January to March 2019 through another Yahoo group company.
In a move that may touch off a realignment in the cryptocurrency exchange business, Yahoo Japan next month will acquire 40% of operator BitARG Exchange Tokyo, then launch a full-blown exchange in April 2019 or later. (Nikkei)
Chiba Prefectural Police on Friday referred a 33-year-old motorcyclist to prosecutors for allegedly hitting a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will leave intact two war-renouncing clauses in Article 9 of the country's Constitution while adding new clause to justify its possession of the Self-Defense Forces in drafting amendments to the supreme law, it was effectively decided on Thursday. (Jiji)
Police on Thursday served another arrest warrant on a 27-year-old man over the murder of a high school girl last year - the 10th arrest warrant to be served on the suspect, who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo. (Japan Times)
After months of cold weather, which brought the heaviest snowfall in four years to Tokyo back in January, the days finally began warming up in the capital last week, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching highs of 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (soranews24.com)