In 2017, Japan attracted a record number of foreign tourists – 28.69 million people which is 19.3% more than in the previous year. Being one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Japan is often listed on people's must-go-to places.

Japan is the country where ancient culture blends with dazzling modernity and exquisite natural landscapes, making it such an intriguing destination. Here are some reasons why more visitors are coming to this amazing country than ever before.

Historic Temples and Sights

Japan is a great travel destination if you want to immerse yourself into its rich and complex history because it has a lot of beautiful and ancient castles, temples, and shrines many of which are included into UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. The former historical capital of Japan Kyoto is one of the best-preserved cities and has about 2 thousand Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines within the city limits. Himeji Castle is a masterpiece of early 17th century wooden architecture that combines function with aesthetic appeal and is the largest original castle that survived in Japan. There are also countless temples and shrines in Tokyo from the oldest Buddhist temple Sensoji to Meiji Shrine, dedicated to the late 19th-century Emperor Meiji who opened Japan to the West and Sengakuji Temple where there are the graves of the 47 Ronin.

Unique People

Japan is probably the most polite place on earth. Respect and courtesy are cornerstones of Japanese society and the Japanese people are incredibly polite, kind, open, and organized. They consider it a privilege for a host to welcome guests and this applies to all aspects of life, in restaurants, shops, and helping strangers in the street.

Sometimes, communication may be challenging because not everyone can understand or speak English, although the number of people in Japan who take lessons from English tutors is gradually increasing. But in spite of the language barrier, Japanese people will do anything to help you.

Scenery and Impressive Nature

Many people imagine Japan as a futuristic tech hub, a country with advanced technology, neon lights, and skyscrapers. But you will see not only urban landscapes. With 60% forest and about 70% mountainous terrain, Japan is an extremely green country and is perfect for nature lovers. It is filled with amazing landscapes that are scattered across the country for people to enjoy their stunning beauty and there are a lot of parks and garden in urban areas.

Tourists are impressed by the wonderful sight of Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, by the beauty of Mount Fuji and other picturesque rugged mountains in spring and summer, and cherry blossom viewing areas in March and April. Sakura season is one of the best times to visit Japan and enjoy hanami parties when people have picnics under the blooming branches. Another way to see Japan in its natural glory is to view the Hoshitoge Rice Terraces in Tokamachi that consist of 200 rice fields extending throughout a sloping hill.

Food Culture

Japanese food is famous around the world for its delicious taste, simplicity, and numerous health benefits. Food is an integral part of the Japanese culture and a part of the lifestyle of Japanese people. The traditional cuisine of Japan or washoku has its own unique place in the world and was added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Japanese cuisine uses a wide variety of seasonal ingredients and unexpected flavors and all dishes, even the simplest are arranged beautifully. Rice serves as the perfect material for creating adorable treats. Some of these traditional dishes are internationally famous and you can taste them virtually anywhere on the planet but some of them are kept in secret and you can try them only in Japan.

Tokyo

Many tourists who visit Japan spend time in its magical capital city. Tokyo is a mega city that has much to offer and where you can find anything you can imagine from historic temples and traditions to modern skyscrapers and advanced technology.

Theme restaurants, art cafes, neon signs, giant electronic stores, firework festivals, youth fashion stores in Harajuku area, the world's biggest fish market Tsukiji-shijo, the world's tallest tower Tokyo Skytree, the world's largest street crossing outside of Shibuya station are just some of the things that make a great impression on tourists.