In Sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Kakuryu has won his 4th Emperor's Cup with one day left in the spring tournament.

On Saturday, the 14th day of the 15-day tournament, Kakuryu beat Ozeki champion Go-eido, improving his record to 13 wins and one loss.

His closest rivals have already suffered 3 losses, making it impossible for them to overtake him even if he loses on the final day.

Kakuryu is the only Yokozuna in this tourney after the other 2 grand champions sat out due to injuries.

He was not in top form, wrestling with injured fingers on his right hand.

Kakuryu was plagued with injuries last year, causing him to sit out 5 of the 6 tournaments.

But the Mongolian wrestler made a dramatic comeback by clinching the first title in 8 tournaments and his 4th overall.