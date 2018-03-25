Yokozuna Kakuryu wins 4th sumo title
NHK -- Mar 25
In Sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Kakuryu has won his 4th Emperor's Cup with one day left in the spring tournament.

On Saturday, the 14th day of the 15-day tournament, Kakuryu beat Ozeki champion Go-eido, improving his record to 13 wins and one loss.

His closest rivals have already suffered 3 losses, making it impossible for them to overtake him even if he loses on the final day.

Kakuryu is the only Yokozuna in this tourney after the other 2 grand champions sat out due to injuries.

He was not in top form, wrestling with injured fingers on his right hand.

Kakuryu was plagued with injuries last year, causing him to sit out 5 of the 6 tournaments.

But the Mongolian wrestler made a dramatic comeback by clinching the first title in 8 tournaments and his 4th overall.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Mar 25
Cherries in bloom at Imperial Palace
Springtime cherry blossoms are drawing crowds of sightseers to the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo. (NHK)
Mar 25
2 Peach plane tires blow out after landing in Fukuoka
Two tires of a plane operated by low-cost carrier Peach Aviation Ltd went flat after landing at a southwestern Japanese airport Saturday morning, stranding the aircraft and causing the runway to be closed for over two hours. (Japan Today)
Mar 25
KEK's upgraded accelerator goes into full operation
Japan's High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, or KEK, has put into full operation the SuperKEKB accelerator in search of new physics to solve riddles left by a key theory on elementary particles. (Jiji)
Mar 25
Yokozuna Kakuryu wins 4th sumo title
In Sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Kakuryu has won his 4th Emperor's Cup with one day left in the spring tournament. (NHK)
Mar 25
88-year-old becomes oldest person to earn doctoral degree in Japan
An 88-year-old woman working as a visiting researcher at a university in Kyoto was conferred a doctorate on Saturday, making her the oldest person to earn such a degree, according to the institution. (Japan Today)
Mar 25
Part of Kumamoto Castle opened for blossom viewing
Local residents and tourists are visiting Kumamoto Castle in southwestern Japan to view cherry blossoms in a picturesque setting. (NHK)
Mar 24
Japan flooded with refugee filings by tourists and trainees
A host of tourists and work trainees in Japan sought refugee status in Japan last year, fueling a jump in applications. (Nikkei)
Mar 24
5 reasons you should visit Japan at least once
In 2017, Japan attracted a record number of foreign tourists – 28.69 million people which is 19.3% more than in the previous year. Being one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Japan is often listed on people's must-go-to places. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 24
Man, 20, injures high school girl while stealing underwear
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a high school girl in an attempt to steal her underwear in Kita Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 24
F-35B fighters deployed in Japan shown to media
The US military has shown to the media for the first time F-35B fighter jets deployed in Japan. (NHK)