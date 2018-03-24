Springtime cherry blossoms are drawing crowds of sightseers to the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.

More than 100 cherry trees of about 30 varieties line the route named Inui Street. The district's Somei-Yoshino trees are 50 to 80 percent in flower while other varieties are in full bloom.

The Imperial Household Agency says more than 38,000 people visited the street on Saturday.

The agency says Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko looked on as people walked the roughly 600-meter-long street.

Visitors took photos in front of the castle moat or stone walls.

A 75-year-old man was among the 3,700 visitors who waited for the street's gates to open. He said he waited at the head of the queue for over 4 hours and was looking forward to seeing the blossoms.

A 41-year-old visitor said she regularly jogs around the palace but this was the first time for her to enter the street. She said she was delighted by the pink and white blossoms.

A 10-year-old girl said flowers have completely emerged on some trees and are very beautiful.

The Meteorological Agency says Tokyo's flowering cherries are officially in full bloom. The announcement comes 10 days earlier than usual and 9 days earlier than last year.

Inui Street is open to the public between 10 AM and 3:30 PM every day through April 1st.

桜の見頃を迎えた皇居・乾通りの一般公開が24日、始まった。東京駅側の坂下門から宮内庁の庁舎前を通り、乾門に抜ける約750メートルの並木道を歩くことができる。昨年は樹木の植え替えで中止だったため、春としては2年ぶり。12品種計75本から、31品種計103本に増えた桜が出迎える。4月1日までで、入門は午前10時～午後3時半。