Japan's High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, or KEK, has put into full operation the SuperKEKB accelerator in search of new physics to solve riddles left by a key theory on elementary particles.
SuperKEKB, an upgrade to the KEKB accelerator that was in use until 2010, has started firing electrons inside an acceleration ring about 3 kilometers in circumference.
The new accelerator will carry out experiments to smash electrons against positrons at a pace of 800 times per second, about 40 times the level achieved by its predecessor, the current world record.
The predecessor contributed to finding evidence to back up a theory proposed by 2008 Nobel Physics Prize winners Makoto Kobayashi and Toshihide Maskawa.
SuperKEKB succeeded in keeping electrons circulating inside the ring steadily in the small hours of Wednesday.
