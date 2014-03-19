Japan's High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, or KEK, has put into full operation the SuperKEKB accelerator in search of new physics to solve riddles left by a key theory on elementary particles.

SuperKEKB, an upgrade to the KEKB accelerator that was in use until 2010, has started firing electrons inside an acceleration ring about 3 kilometers in circumference.

The new accelerator will carry out experiments to smash electrons against positrons at a pace of 800 times per second, about 40 times the level achieved by its predecessor, the current world record.

The predecessor contributed to finding evidence to back up a theory proposed by 2008 Nobel Physics Prize winners Makoto Kobayashi and Toshihide Maskawa.

SuperKEKB succeeded in keeping electrons circulating inside the ring steadily in the small hours of Wednesday.