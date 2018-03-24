Part of Kumamoto Castle opened for blossom viewing
NHK -- Mar 25
Local residents and tourists are visiting Kumamoto Castle in southwestern Japan to view cherry blossoms in a picturesque setting.

The castle was heavily damaged by a series of earthquakes that hit the region in April 2016, and has since been closed for reconstruction.

The Miyukizaka slope, which leads to the castle tower, is a popular blossom-viewing spot.

It is being reopened to visitors this weekend and next.

A woman in her 70s who lives near the castle says that since childhood she has always looked forward to cherry blossom season, and that she is happy to get to see the flowers and the castle under the blue sky.

A female tourist in her 20s who visited with her family says the city is full of energy, and that she hopes reconstruction of the city will progress.

News source: NHK
