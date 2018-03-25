Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited former US President Barack Obama to a sushi restaurant in Tokyo on Sunday.

It was their first meeting since December 2016, when they visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to pay tribute to those who died in the Japanese attack on Oahu Island in 1941.

They greeted each other and shook hands before having lunch for about 90 minutes.

Obama later told reporters that the food was wonderful.

Abe said they talked about their joint visits to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor.

Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016.

The ex-president and Abe ate sushi with former US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy when Obama made a state visit to Japan 4 years ago.

安倍総理大臣は、日本を訪れているアメリカのオバマ前大統領と東京・銀座のすし店で昼食をともにしました。 銀座の街に現れたオバマ氏と安倍総理は、4年前の首脳会談の際に2人で食事をしたのとは別の有名すし店を訪れました。