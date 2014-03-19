A series of explosive eruptions has been observed at a volcano in southwestern Japan, after a lull of 10 days. The Meteorological Agency is warning people to stay away from Mount Shinmoe, and is maintaining an alert level of 3, on a scale of 1 to 5. (NHK)
Two tires of a plane operated by low-cost carrier Peach Aviation Ltd went flat after landing at a southwestern Japanese airport Saturday morning, stranding the aircraft and causing the runway to be closed for over two hours. (Japan Today)
Japan's High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, or KEK, has put into full operation the SuperKEKB accelerator in search of new physics to solve riddles left by a key theory on elementary particles. (Jiji)
An 88-year-old woman working as a visiting researcher at a university in Kyoto was conferred a doctorate on Saturday, making her the oldest person to earn such a degree, according to the institution. (Japan Today)