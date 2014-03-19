A group of seven men and women fell while climbing snowy Mount Amida in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano on Sunday morning.

All seven were rescued by helicopter, but two men and one woman were later confirmed dead, Nagano prefectural police sources said.

The dead climbers were architect Tsuneo Nakazawa, 63, of Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, corporate employee Yasuo Kameishi, 48, of Kobe, also Hyogo, and temporary worker Kikuko Yamashita, 39, of Kyoto.

Of the other four, a 47-year-old male corporate employee of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, sustained a bone fracture, and three male and female climbers between 40 and 56 were slightly injured.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. (11:30 p.m. Saturday GMT) in the 2,805-meter mountain, part of the Yatsugatake range.

25日午前8時35分ごろ、長野県の八ケ岳連峰・阿弥陀岳(2805メートル)の南稜線(りょうせん)付近で、登山をしていた男女7人のパーティーが滑落したと、目撃した登山者から110番があった。長野県警が7人を発見し県警ヘリなどで全員を救助したが、心肺停止の状態で救助した男女3人の死亡が確認された。