Saitama policeman arrested for abusing 3-month-old daughter
Japan Today -- Mar 26
Police in Saitama city said Sunday they have arrested a 25-year-old police officer on suspicion of abusing his three-month-old daughter.

According to police, Tsutomu Ikui, an officer with the Kumagaya police department community affairs division, violently shook his daughter at their apartment at around noon on March 22, Fuji TV reported. When the child started hyperventilating, Ikui called 119.

The child was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed as having suffered a brain hemorrhage. Hospital officials notified police of possible abuse.

Police said Ikui, whose wife was out at the time, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got irritated with his daughter because she wouldn't stop crying. He said he lost his temper and shook his daughter about 10 times.

The child remained in a coma on Sunday.

埼玉県警の巡査の男が生後3カ月の長女を揺さぶって重体にさせたとして逮捕された事件で、警察は長女に日常的な虐待の痕がないことから、突発的に犯行に及んだとみて調べています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
Mar 26
3 die in accident in snowy central Japan mountain
A group of seven men and women fell while climbing snowy Mount Amida in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano on Sunday morning. (Jiji)
Mar 26
Abe, Obama visit sushi restaurant
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited former US President Barack Obama to a sushi restaurant in Tokyo on Sunday. (NHK)
Mar 26
'Japan's slowest roller coaster' derails, passengers don't notice
Mild panic broke out at approximately 1:20 p.m. on 23 March at the Arakawa Amusement Park in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo. (soranews24.com)
Mar 26
Mar 26
Explosive eruptions observed at Mt. Shinmoe
A series of explosive eruptions has been observed at a volcano in southwestern Japan, after a lull of 10 days. The Meteorological Agency is warning people to stay away from Mount Shinmoe, and is maintaining an alert level of 3, on a scale of 1 to 5. (NHK)
Mar 25
Cherries in bloom at Imperial Palace
Springtime cherry blossoms are drawing crowds of sightseers to the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo. (NHK)
Mar 25
2 Peach plane tires blow out after landing in Fukuoka
Two tires of a plane operated by low-cost carrier Peach Aviation Ltd went flat after landing at a southwestern Japanese airport Saturday morning, stranding the aircraft and causing the runway to be closed for over two hours. (Japan Today)
Mar 25
KEK's upgraded accelerator goes into full operation
Japan's High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, or KEK, has put into full operation the SuperKEKB accelerator in search of new physics to solve riddles left by a key theory on elementary particles. (Jiji)
Mar 25
Yokozuna Kakuryu wins 4th sumo title
In Sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Kakuryu has won his 4th Emperor's Cup with one day left in the spring tournament. (NHK)
Mar 25
88-year-old becomes oldest person to earn doctoral degree in Japan
An 88-year-old woman working as a visiting researcher at a university in Kyoto was conferred a doctorate on Saturday, making her the oldest person to earn such a degree, according to the institution. (Japan Today)