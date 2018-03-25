'Japan's slowest roller coaster' derails, passengers don't notice
soranews24.com -- Mar 26
Mild panic broke out at approximately 1:20 p.m. on 23 March at the Arakawa Amusement Park in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo.

While in operation, the "Family Coaster" - purported on the park's website to be the "slowest coaster in Japan" - suddenly derailed, leaving the seven adults and twelve children suspended about five meters (16 feet) above the ground.

It was reported that a wheel on the first car had disengaged with the rail, causing the entire train to grind to a halt. A woman in her 30s and her six-year-old son who were on the ride at the time of the accident explained to Asahi Shimbun, "The coaster was moving so slowly, I didn't notice it had stopped."

However, things got kind of "scary" when park staff began trying to push the train and hitting it with hammers, all the while not explaining what had happened to the riders. Customers began to call the emergency police number 110 and rescue crews eventually arrived at the scene. After about 50 minutes, everyone was safely evacuated from the Family Coaster and no injuries were reported.

News source: soranews24.com
MORE NEWS
Mar 26
3 die in accident in snowy central Japan mountain
A group of seven men and women fell while climbing snowy Mount Amida in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano on Sunday morning. (Jiji)
Mar 26
Abe, Obama visit sushi restaurant
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited former US President Barack Obama to a sushi restaurant in Tokyo on Sunday. (NHK)
Mar 26
'Japan's slowest roller coaster' derails, passengers don't notice
Mild panic broke out at approximately 1:20 p.m. on 23 March at the Arakawa Amusement Park in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo. (soranews24.com)
Mar 26
Saitama policeman arrested for abusing 3-month-old daughter
Police in Saitama city said Sunday they have arrested a 25-year-old police officer on suspicion of abusing his three-month-old daughter. (Japan Today)
Mar 26
Explosive eruptions observed at Mt. Shinmoe
A series of explosive eruptions has been observed at a volcano in southwestern Japan, after a lull of 10 days. The Meteorological Agency is warning people to stay away from Mount Shinmoe, and is maintaining an alert level of 3, on a scale of 1 to 5. (NHK)
Mar 25
Cherries in bloom at Imperial Palace
Springtime cherry blossoms are drawing crowds of sightseers to the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo. (NHK)
Mar 25
2 Peach plane tires blow out after landing in Fukuoka
Two tires of a plane operated by low-cost carrier Peach Aviation Ltd went flat after landing at a southwestern Japanese airport Saturday morning, stranding the aircraft and causing the runway to be closed for over two hours. (Japan Today)
Mar 25
KEK's upgraded accelerator goes into full operation
Japan's High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, or KEK, has put into full operation the SuperKEKB accelerator in search of new physics to solve riddles left by a key theory on elementary particles. (Jiji)
Mar 25
Yokozuna Kakuryu wins 4th sumo title
In Sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Kakuryu has won his 4th Emperor's Cup with one day left in the spring tournament. (NHK)
Mar 25
88-year-old becomes oldest person to earn doctoral degree in Japan
An 88-year-old woman working as a visiting researcher at a university in Kyoto was conferred a doctorate on Saturday, making her the oldest person to earn such a degree, according to the institution. (Japan Today)