A key figure in a document-tampering scandal involving the Finance Ministry is set to give sworn testimony at the Diet on Tuesday.
Former tax agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa will appear before the budget committees of both chambers. He was in charge of the ministry's financial bureau that submitted the doctored documents.
The documents are related to the discounted sale of state-owned land to a school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, in 2016.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife was initially set to be the honorary principal of a new school on the land, sparking allegations of favoritism.
Sagawa's testimony is expected to shed light on who ordered the documents to be altered; to what extent the ministry was involved; and whether Abe, his wife Akie, and other politicians exerted an influence on the tampering and the land sale.
Abe said on Monday in an executive meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party that his government will cooperate with prosecutors and push for a thorough investigation.
The ruling coalition hopes to put the scandal behind it by pressing ahead with the probe and taking steps to prevent similar incidents from recurring.
Shikoku Electric Power Co. will not seek to extend the operation of an aging nuclear reactor in western Japan, judging that the required safety investments will not pay off due to declining electricity demand in the region, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)
Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama is looking to win his opening major championship in 2018 and he will have his first opportunity to do that at the US Masters next month at Augusta in Georgia. (newsonjapan.com)
A test run of new unified examinations for university entrance in Japan, set to be introduced in fiscal 2020, has shown low proportions of students answering correctly in some writing sections in Japanese and mathematics, the organization that operates the exams said Monday. (Jiji)
On 20 March, Kumamoto Police announced the punishment of a sergeant in his fifties for incidents of "power harassment" against several lower ranking officers. As a result his pay will be docked 10 percent for three months.
(soranews24.com)