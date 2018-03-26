Seven private-sector providers of English tests have been chosen to assess the language proficiencies of university entrance exam takers in Japan, starting in 2021.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations announced the decision on Monday. The providers include the Japanese "Eiken" Test in Practical English Proficiency, and "TOEIC."

The move is based on the education ministry's plan to introduce external English tests for annual exams by the National Center, starting in January of 2021. Entrance exams in English at Japanese universities have frequently been criticized for placing too much emphasis on reading and writing. Experts say 2 other skills, listening and speaking, should be equally tested.

Under the plan, applicants can take up to 2 private English proficiency exams between April and December the year before they sit for the unified test in January. The National Center would forward the test scores to the universities at which the test-takers apply.

But the reform move is likely to face various issues. Measurement of one's speaking ability alone poses a challenge. The level of the language proficiency tests may differ among providers, and the results are not easily comparable. Also, reducing the financial burden on applicants who have to apply for such tests has yet to be addressed.

National universities have announced that from 2021 to 2024, applicants will be required to take both the current English test and the new external test.

センター試験に代わり、2020年度から導入される「大学入学共通テスト」で受験できる英語の民間試験に英検やTOEICなど7種類が認定されました。 大学入試センターが認定したのは、英検、TOEIC、TOEFL、GTECなど7種類の試験です。