Seven private-sector providers of English tests have been chosen to assess the language proficiencies of university entrance exam takers in Japan, starting in 2021.
The National Center for University Entrance Examinations announced the decision on Monday. The providers include the Japanese "Eiken" Test in Practical English Proficiency, and "TOEIC."
The move is based on the education ministry's plan to introduce external English tests for annual exams by the National Center, starting in January of 2021. Entrance exams in English at Japanese universities have frequently been criticized for placing too much emphasis on reading and writing. Experts say 2 other skills, listening and speaking, should be equally tested.
Under the plan, applicants can take up to 2 private English proficiency exams between April and December the year before they sit for the unified test in January. The National Center would forward the test scores to the universities at which the test-takers apply.
But the reform move is likely to face various issues. Measurement of one's speaking ability alone poses a challenge. The level of the language proficiency tests may differ among providers, and the results are not easily comparable. Also, reducing the financial burden on applicants who have to apply for such tests has yet to be addressed.
National universities have announced that from 2021 to 2024, applicants will be required to take both the current English test and the new external test.
Shikoku Electric Power Co. will not seek to extend the operation of an aging nuclear reactor in western Japan, judging that the required safety investments will not pay off due to declining electricity demand in the region, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)
Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama is looking to win his opening major championship in 2018 and he will have his first opportunity to do that at the US Masters next month at Augusta in Georgia. (newsonjapan.com)
A test run of new unified examinations for university entrance in Japan, set to be introduced in fiscal 2020, has shown low proportions of students answering correctly in some writing sections in Japanese and mathematics, the organization that operates the exams said Monday. (Jiji)
On 20 March, Kumamoto Police announced the punishment of a sergeant in his fifties for incidents of "power harassment" against several lower ranking officers. As a result his pay will be docked 10 percent for three months.
(soranews24.com)