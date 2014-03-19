A test run of new unified examinations for university entrance in Japan, set to be introduced in fiscal 2020, has shown low proportions of students answering correctly in some writing sections in Japanese and mathematics, the organization that operates the exams said Monday.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations said that only 0.7 pct answered correctly, or met all necessary conditions, in a long-answer question in the Japanese language examination that requires an answer between 80 and 120 Japanese characters.

Of the two other questions in the Japanese language writing section, the proportion of correct answers stood at 43.7 pct for a question asking students to write an answer in 50 characters or fewer, and 73.5 pct for the question requiring 25 characters or fewer.

For the three questions, 2.3 pct to 6.6 pct gave no answers.

In the new examinations, writing sections will be introduced in the subjects of Japanese language and mathematics, on top of multiple choice questions.

大学入試センター試験に代わって導入される「大学入学共通テスト」で、受験生が志望校を出願する際の参考になる「自己採点」の課題が浮き彫りになりました。 2020年度から導入される大学入学共通テストには、国語と数学で新たに記述式の問題が出題されます。