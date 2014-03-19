A test run of new unified examinations for university entrance in Japan, set to be introduced in fiscal 2020, has shown low proportions of students answering correctly in some writing sections in Japanese and mathematics, the organization that operates the exams said Monday.
The National Center for University Entrance Examinations said that only 0.7 pct answered correctly, or met all necessary conditions, in a long-answer question in the Japanese language examination that requires an answer between 80 and 120 Japanese characters.
Of the two other questions in the Japanese language writing section, the proportion of correct answers stood at 43.7 pct for a question asking students to write an answer in 50 characters or fewer, and 73.5 pct for the question requiring 25 characters or fewer.
For the three questions, 2.3 pct to 6.6 pct gave no answers.
In the new examinations, writing sections will be introduced in the subjects of Japanese language and mathematics, on top of multiple choice questions.
