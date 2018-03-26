On 20 March, Kumamoto Police announced the punishment of a sergeant in his fifties for incidents of "power harassment" against several lower ranking officers. As a result his pay will be docked 10 percent for three months.
The incidents took place between September of 2015 and October of last year and included cases of the sergeant hitting officers on top of their helmet with an LED light baton, like the kind used to guide traffic at night. Other complaints included forcing subordinates to eat spicy instant noodles.
At one point an officer in their 20s required several days off to recover from complaints of poor health. In a survey conducted last October the sergeant admitted to his deed, saying "The intention was to guide them. I went too far."
Readers of the news weren't overly concerned with the level of harassment, as prepacked Japanese instant noodles (or any Japanese food for that matter) tends to not be all that spicy in the grand scheme of things.
However, everyone was mystified by what lesson the sergeant thought he was teaching through his piquant peppers.
Shikoku Electric Power Co. will not seek to extend the operation of an aging nuclear reactor in western Japan, judging that the required safety investments will not pay off due to declining electricity demand in the region, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)
Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama is looking to win his opening major championship in 2018 and he will have his first opportunity to do that at the US Masters next month at Augusta in Georgia. (newsonjapan.com)
A test run of new unified examinations for university entrance in Japan, set to be introduced in fiscal 2020, has shown low proportions of students answering correctly in some writing sections in Japanese and mathematics, the organization that operates the exams said Monday. (Jiji)
On 20 March, Kumamoto Police announced the punishment of a sergeant in his fifties for incidents of "power harassment" against several lower ranking officers. As a result his pay will be docked 10 percent for three months.
(soranews24.com)