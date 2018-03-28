Thousands welcome Imperial couple with lanterns
NHK -- Mar 28
Residents of Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan have brought lanterns to a nighttime gathering to welcome Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

The Imperial couple started a tour of Okinawa on Tuesday.

They visited the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman City to pay tribute to the people who died in a fierce battle in the closing days of World War Two. They also spoke to relatives of the victims.

In the evening, about 4,500 people gathered in a park 500 meters from the couple's hotel in Naha City.

The Emperor and Empress, with lanterns in their hands, appeared at the window of their 10th-floor room with the lights turned off. The residents gently swung lanterns and shouted "banzai." The couple responded by moving theirs.

The lights in the room were turned on, and the Emperor and Empress waved to the crowd.

The organizers of the gathering say the couple expressed their gratitude and told them the lanterns were beautiful.

A woman says this is probably the couple's final visit to Okinawa before the Emperor's abdication, so she wanted to welcome them. Another woman says she feels deep gratitude because the Emperor and Empress have been thinking about Okinawa.

The Imperial couple will make their first visit to Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island, on Wednesday. They will visit a ranch where indigenous horses are kept, and attend a traditional dance performance.

沖縄県を訪問中の天皇皇后両陛下は初日の27日、「豆記者」として本土を見学した沖縄の子ども達と交流されました。　浦城小学校6年・瀬長莉乃さん（12）：「とても目をしっかり見て下さって、優しいまなざしで見てくれた。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
