Land prices in Japan's three biggest cities and their surrounding urban areas have increased for a fifth straight year. Prices are also starting to rise in the rest of the country, for the first time in 26 years.
This is partly due to higher demand for land to build hotels and stores that will serve the growing number of foreign visitors to Japan.
Land Ministry officials released data on about 26,000 locations nationwide as of January 1st.
The average land price in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and their surrounding areas rose 1.5 percent -- a fifth straight annual increase.
Land prices outside the 3 major urban areas rose 0.04 percent from a year earlier -- the first rise since 1992.
Key regional cities Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka saw an average increase of 4.6 percent.
Low mortgage rates on the back of the central bank's negative interest rate policy also pushed up land prices.
The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2017 grew 7.5 pct from a year earlier to hit a new record high of 2,561,848, reflecting a jump in Vietnamese residents, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. (Jiji)
Land prices in Japan's three biggest cities and their surrounding urban areas have increased for a fifth straight year. Prices are also starting to rise in the rest of the country, for the first time in 26 years. (NHK)
The government will give a financial break to members of low income households when they take English tests to be introduced under a new university entrance system in fiscal 2020, education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Shikoku Electric Power Co. will not seek to extend the operation of an aging nuclear reactor in western Japan, judging that the required safety investments will not pay off due to declining electricity demand in the region, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)