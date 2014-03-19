The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2017 grew 7.5 pct from a year earlier to hit a new record high of 2,561,848, reflecting a jump in Vietnamese residents, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of illegal residents as of Jan. 1 this year rose 1.9 pct to 66,498, up for the fourth consecutive year, due to a surge in those from Vietnam, as well.

Of the overall legal medium- to long-term stayers in Japan plus permanent residents, 7,668, up a sharp 105.1 pct, had visas for highly skilled professionals, such as researchers and engineers.

Among the legal residents, those from China totaled 730,890, South Korea 450,663 and Vietnam 262,405.

South Koreans topped the list of overstayers, with a figure of 12,876, followed by Chinese nationals, with 9,390, and Thais, with 6,768. Illegal Vietnamese residents numbered 6,760.