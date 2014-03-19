The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2017 grew 7.5 pct from a year earlier to hit a new record high of 2,561,848, reflecting a jump in Vietnamese residents, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of illegal residents as of Jan. 1 this year rose 1.9 pct to 66,498, up for the fourth consecutive year, due to a surge in those from Vietnam, as well.
Of the overall legal medium- to long-term stayers in Japan plus permanent residents, 7,668, up a sharp 105.1 pct, had visas for highly skilled professionals, such as researchers and engineers.
Among the legal residents, those from China totaled 730,890, South Korea 450,663 and Vietnam 262,405.
South Koreans topped the list of overstayers, with a figure of 12,876, followed by Chinese nationals, with 9,390, and Thais, with 6,768. Illegal Vietnamese residents numbered 6,760.
Land prices in Japan's three biggest cities and their surrounding urban areas have increased for a fifth straight year. Prices are also starting to rise in the rest of the country, for the first time in 26 years. (NHK)
The government will give a financial break to members of low income households when they take English tests to be introduced under a new university entrance system in fiscal 2020, education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Shikoku Electric Power Co. will not seek to extend the operation of an aging nuclear reactor in western Japan, judging that the required safety investments will not pay off due to declining electricity demand in the region, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)