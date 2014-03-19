All ethics textbooks put forward for approval for use at junior high schools in Japan have cleared screenings by a panel of experts, the education ministry said Tuesday.

The panel, which screened ethics textbooks for junior high school education for the first time ever, gave approval for all of eight sets totaling 30 textbooks by eight publishers.

Beginning in fiscal 2019, ethics education at junior high schools will be upgraded to an official subject from extracurricular education.

This time, all the ethics textbooks mentioned school bullying as well as smartphones and social media on the theme of moral issues related to information technology.

Other topics covered by all the eight sets of textbooks include the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which devastated coastal areas of northeastern Japan, and a series of powerful quakes that mainly hit Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in April 2016, voters' education and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

高校の教科書に人気アニメ「君の名は。」が初登場します。 来年4月から使われる教科書の検定結果が公表されました。高校の美術の教科書には、アニメーションの技法を学ぶページに、「君の名は。」が初登場しています。