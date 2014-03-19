All ethics textbooks put forward for approval for use at junior high schools in Japan have cleared screenings by a panel of experts, the education ministry said Tuesday.
The panel, which screened ethics textbooks for junior high school education for the first time ever, gave approval for all of eight sets totaling 30 textbooks by eight publishers.
Beginning in fiscal 2019, ethics education at junior high schools will be upgraded to an official subject from extracurricular education.
This time, all the ethics textbooks mentioned school bullying as well as smartphones and social media on the theme of moral issues related to information technology.
Other topics covered by all the eight sets of textbooks include the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which devastated coastal areas of northeastern Japan, and a series of powerful quakes that mainly hit Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in April 2016, voters' education and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2017 grew 7.5 pct from a year earlier to hit a new record high of 2,561,848, reflecting a jump in Vietnamese residents, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. (Jiji)
Land prices in Japan's three biggest cities and their surrounding urban areas have increased for a fifth straight year. Prices are also starting to rise in the rest of the country, for the first time in 26 years. (NHK)
The government will give a financial break to members of low income households when they take English tests to be introduced under a new university entrance system in fiscal 2020, education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Shikoku Electric Power Co. will not seek to extend the operation of an aging nuclear reactor in western Japan, judging that the required safety investments will not pay off due to declining electricity demand in the region, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)