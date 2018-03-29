Aichi Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old man for dumping a body likely belonging to his father in a rice field in Kiyosu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 28).

On around Tuesday, Takahiko Hirano allegedly dumped the body, likely belonging to his 69-year-old father, on a bank of the Gojo River at a rice field in the Nishi Sukaguchi area.

According to the Nishi Biwajima Police Station, the body, which had become mummified, did not exhibit any external wounds. The person is believed to have died between three months and one year ago.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a person out for a stroll found the corpse. That same day, officers were alerted to Hirano’s nearby residence after an employee of a residential management company observed a “foul smell” inside and was unable to locate its occupants.

Early the following morning, Hirano encountered investigators at the residence. Following questioning, police arrested him on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. He admits to the allegations.

According to police, Hirano was scheduled to vacate the property on Tuesday over non-payment of rent.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.