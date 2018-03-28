Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have published a draft of application guidelines for people who want to volunteer to work at the Games.
The draft was announced at a board meeting of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday.
The committee wants volunteers who can provide support and information at the competition venues and the Olympic Village. Meanwhile, municipalities will seek volunteer guides to assist visitors at airports, train stations and other places.
Organizers estimate that more than 110,000 volunteers are needed.
The committee is looking to enlist about 80,000 volunteers this year between mid-September and early December.
Applicants have to have been born before April 1st , 2002, and be able to work at least 10 days.
They can choose up to 3 of 9 activities, such as helping out at competition venues or offering assistance to visitors who fall ill.
Volunteers are expected to work about 8 hours a day. They will be provided with one meal a day and uniforms.
The committee plans to finalize the application guidelines by late July.
