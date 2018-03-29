Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visited Yonaguni Island on Wednesday.

It was the Imperial couple's first visit to the country's westernmost island and part of a tour of Okinawa Prefecture that started on Tuesday.

The Emperor and Empress viewed horses that are indigenous to the island.

They later watched traditional dance. Two men holding a "naginata" long-handed sword and dagger performed a dance of gallantry. It was followed by a dance by three children.

After the performances, the Emperor and Empress said they hope the dancers will preserve the tradition.

They also visited a fishing port and viewed a marlin. The head of a fishermen's cooperative told them that its members catch some 1,000 of the fish each year.

The Emperor and Empress wrapped up their tour with a visit to Cape Irizaki at the western end of the island.

Yonaguni's mayor explained that Taiwan, located more than 100 kilometers to the west, can sometimes be seen if weather permits.

When the Emperor and Empress left the island, many residents gathered at the airport to see them off.

They will conclude the Okinawa tour on Thursday.