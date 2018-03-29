The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted the government's 97,712.8-billion-yen budget for fiscal 2018 on Wednesday, at a time when the opposition camp continues to grill the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a high-profile cronyism scandal. (Jiji)
Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange MtGox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan's thriving cryptocurrency market. (Japan Today)
Aichi Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old man for dumping a body likely belonging to his father in a rice field in Kiyosu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 28). (tokyoreporter.com)
Police in Nagoya said Wednesday they have arrested an unemployed 48-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he came up behind on a woman standing on a train platform and snipped off some of her hair with a pair of scissors. (Japan Today)
A few years back, the normally sleepy town of Taiji in Wakayama Prefecture was filled with activists furious with its traditional dolphin hunt, which was featured in “The Cove,” a 2009 Academy Award-winning documentary.
(Japan Times)