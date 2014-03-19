The Tokyo Midtown Hibiya shopping and entertainment complex opened for business Thursday in the capital’s arts district, connecting Japan’s key business, fashion and political areas.
Developed by Mitsui Fudosan Co., the 35-story complex with four underground floors has a total store floor space of around 189,000 sq. meters and hosts some 60 stores and restaurants.
The first seven floors plus the first basement floor are occupied by shops, with the ninth to 34th floors reserved for corporate offices. It also has a 13-screen, 2,800-seat movie theater.
The sixth floor, named Base Q, has a major conference hall, lounge and a cafe that will function as a business hub for people from various industries. The conference hall seats 450.
The Hibiya district is known for its artistic and cultural background and is also the symbol of Japan’s modernization.
The Rokumeikan, a hall symbolizing the Westernization of Tokyo, was built in 1883 and was the venue of various festivities and celebrations. It also served as an entertainment venue for foreign dignitaries during the Meiji Era (1868-1912) before it was demolished in 1940.
The architecture of Tokyo Midtown Hibiya was inspired by the Rokumeikan, with the curvy facade designed under the concept of a “dancing tower” originating from an image of a couple dancing at the historic hall.
Parties concerned made a decision on Thursday on the location of platforms for Shinkansen bullet trains at Sapporo Station, a development that is seen giving further impetus to work on the planned extension of a new Shinkansen line launched in 2016 to Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido. (Jiji)
Back when I was in college, an acquaintance of mine who was answering a survey listed his favorite smell as "young women." I sort of figured he was either trying to be funny or suffering the psychological effects of a major dating dry spell, but it turns out he may have been on to something. (soranews24.com)
Shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. put an ice-breaking tanker into service in the Arctic Ocean on Thursday to transport liquefied natural gas from a Russian plant to Europe, becoming the first Japanese firm to own and operate such a vessel. (Japan Times)
The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted the government's 97,712.8-billion-yen budget for fiscal 2018 on Wednesday, at a time when the opposition camp continues to grill the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a high-profile cronyism scandal. (Jiji)
Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange MtGox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan's thriving cryptocurrency market. (Japan Today)